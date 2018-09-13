CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black Superman

47th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Michael B. Jordan gave us a chilling performance in “Fruitvale Station” as Oscar Grant. Michael got us all the way together when he played Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther.” And now the he’s being considered for a new role and we’re here for it! According to reports DC Films and Warner Brothers are considering Michael for the role. If he is selected, Jordan will be the first black Superman to be casted for the Superman franchise and in a film.

The quest for a new superman comes after the original actor Henry Cavill departed from the role after had a schedule conflict. Keep your fingers crossed for Michael, the culture wants a black Superman!

Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black Superman was originally published on 92q.com

