Roland Martin: ‘I Don’t Lead Rallies I Cover Them’

DL Hughley Show
| 09.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

DL talks to Roland Martin and points put that he’ been living his best life! Martin says that sometimes with the work that he does he has to remind himself that it’s okay to have fun. Martin says he is going to enjoy his life while he can, and if it ever comes down to it and he can’t do the things that he enjoys anymore he can say “pull up YouTube!”

Some people are confused as to weather Martin is an activist or journalist and he has a fairly simple answer to that question, “I don’t lead rallies, I cover them,” he said. It makes him proud to know that there is a generation of young people who have realized that “you don’t have to ask permission to lead!”

Martian says that in 25 years majority of American’s will be people of color, and he hopes that we are ready to leadership positions.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

 

Roland Martin: ‘I Don’t Lead Rallies I Cover Them’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 9 hours ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 17 hours ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 19 hours ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 21 hours ago
09.14.18
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott’s Funky White Sister Makes It To…
 22 hours ago
09.13.18
Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best…
 23 hours ago
09.14.18
Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About White Boy Rick,…
 23 hours ago
09.14.18
Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
09.13.18
Say What? Michael B. Jordan Could Play Superman,…
 2 days ago
09.13.18
Drake And Cardi B Lead American Music Award…
 2 days ago
09.13.18
This 45-Year-Old Man, Born Without A Penis, Finally…
 2 days ago
09.12.18
Candis Welch Went From Being Bullied For Spinal…
 3 days ago
09.12.18
How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack
 3 days ago
09.12.18
Array
New Music : Peabo Bryson – Love Like…
 4 days ago
09.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close