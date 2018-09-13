R&B Singer Major Says He’s ‘New Famous’

09.13.18
R&B singer Major, is embracing his new found fame. His previous success came through a viral video for his song Why I Love You, but fans only got a glimpse of his hands and silhouette.

“People are learning my face,” he said, but when people realize he’s the man behind Why I Love You and Honest, “they freak out.”

Why I love You came about by mistake. He was playing around and sang his lunch order, his producer heard it and said it sounded like the melody of a “hit love song.” And he was right.

He says that he has always been the guy that strives to be safe and responsible but has learned that part of being a musician is “embracing the brokenness.”

His Debut Album, Even More, came out on September 7.

