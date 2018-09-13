Hurricane Florence is barreling toward the east coast and it is predicted that it will cause a large amount of damage. Donald Trump said that the storm will be “tremendously big and tremendously wet,” as hurricanes usually are. Maybe if we renamed the storm after Huggy’s dad, it wouldn’t show up.

Huggy Lowdown: We Should Rename Hurricane Florence was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

