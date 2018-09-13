Tamia’s new album Passion Like Fire came out on September 7 and she’s going on tour! The tour starts on Semester 18 in Cleveland and stops in 25 cities, check the list below to see when she’ll be in a city near you. She’s so excited for the tour and has been preparing “to leave the stage smoking,” she said.

Tamia tour dates:

September 18- Cleveland | September 20- Chicago | September 21- Indianapolis | September 23- Memphis | September 26- Baltimore |

September 27- Philadelphia | September 29- Fairfax, VA | September 30- Newark | October 02-Nashville | October 04- Charleston |

October 05- North Myrtle Beach | October 06- Raleigh | October 07- Charlotte | October 10- Atlanta | October 11- Orlando |

Tamia May Be Coming To A City Near You was originally published on blackamericaweb.com