Hurricane Florence is headed to the east coast and despite all of the warnings, there people who still refuse to leave. It seems like every time there’s a catastrophic storm there are always people who don’t take it seriously. Chris Paul says maybe if hurricanes were named something more threatening like “Hurricane Mofo” people would be more afraid.

Morning Minute: Hurricanes Need Scarier Names was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

