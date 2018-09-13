Black Moms Matter: What Would You Get Rid Of?

TJMS
| 09.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If you could make one of your child’s possessions disappear what would it be? For Sherri that’s a loaded question, Jeffery has so much lotion in his room that she wishes she could throw it away! But, then he’d just come ask to use hers. She also can’t stand his Xbox because it attracts all of his friends and they’re so loud; but then she’d have to drive him to his friends houses. There really is no way for Sherri to win here!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter: What Would You Get Rid Of? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop…
 17 hours ago
09.13.18
Say What? Michael B. Jordan Could Play Superman,…
 19 hours ago
09.13.18
Drake And Cardi B Lead American Music Award…
 21 hours ago
09.13.18
This 45-Year-Old Man, Born Without A Penis, Finally…
 23 hours ago
09.12.18
Candis Welch Went From Being Bullied For Spinal…
 2 days ago
09.12.18
How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack
 2 days ago
09.12.18
Array
New Music : Peabo Bryson – Love Like…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
Microphone and stand in the spotlight
Miss New York May Have Won The Pageant,…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
5 Things You Need To Know When Preparing…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 5 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 5 days ago
09.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close