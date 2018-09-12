CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

DC Reunion! Beyonce, Letoya Luckett-Walker Show Out At OTR 2 In Arlington

Beyonce and Letoya all smiles together

0 reads
Leave a comment

The days are growing closer to Beyonce and Jay-Z OTR 2 shows in Houston on Saturday and Sunday but in Dallas on Tuesday night, Beyonce and longtime friend Letoya Luckett-Walker were spotted in a moment of shared happiness backstage.

The photo, captured by tour photographer Ravie B finds Beyonce with a hand on Luckett’s pregnant belly in a moment of joy and happiness. The mother of three recently remarked about her own growth within motherhood on her birthday saying, “This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life.”

RELATED: LeToya Luckett Shares Adorable Pregnancy Announcement

RELATED: Beyonce Pens A Message To The Hive: “I Love You”,

The Greenleaf actress shared the image on Instagram with a caption simply reading, “Love.”

View this post on Instagram

Love. ♥️

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

DC Reunion! Beyonce, Letoya Luckett-Walker Show Out At OTR 2 In Arlington was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop…
 15 hours ago
09.13.18
Say What? Michael B. Jordan Could Play Superman,…
 17 hours ago
09.13.18
This 45-Year-Old Man, Born Without A Penis, Finally…
 21 hours ago
09.12.18
Candis Welch Went From Being Bullied For Spinal…
 2 days ago
09.12.18
How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack
 2 days ago
09.12.18
Array
New Music : Peabo Bryson – Love Like…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
Microphone and stand in the spotlight
Miss New York May Have Won The Pageant,…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
5 Things You Need To Know When Preparing…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 5 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 5 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 5 days ago
09.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close