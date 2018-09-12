Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop Stars

Forbes just released their list of highest paying hip hop artists. Forbes’ annual list brought in an average $44 million over the past year. Beyonce’s Husband, Jay Z topped the list at a whopping $76.5 million. The Bad Boy Mogul Diddy followed behind with $64 million. Kendrick Lamar was a strong 3rd at $58 million and Drake just shy of third place 10 million with $47 million.

Nas made his debut on the list this year with his personal best at $35 million with others like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic and Meek Mill.

Top 10 Highest Paid Hip Hop Artists

Jay Z ($76.5 million) Diddy ($64 million) Kendrick Lamar ($58 million) Drake ($47 million) J. Cole ($35.5 million) Nas / Dr. Dre ($35 million) Dr. Dre ($35 million) Pitbull ($32 million) Future ($30 Million) Kanye West ($27.5 million)

