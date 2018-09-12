There’s a story about a man whose house was flooding, but he turned down every person who came to save him. The man told all of his potential rescuers that he was “waiting on the Lord.” Eventually he ended up drowning and God told him that he sent the truck, boat and helicopter as rescue but he couldn’t see that. Guy says if you’re in the Carolinas and you have a way to escape, it’s time to do so. Don’t end up like the man from our story.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy’s Gripe: ‘Waiting On The Lord’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: