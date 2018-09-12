Morning Minute: Donald Trump Isn’t Very Popular

09.12.18
We all know that Donald Trump likes to feel popular, but three different reports show that his approval rating is under 40 percent. One report stated that he has a 36 percent approval rating. His drama with the NFL can’t be helping his approval rating. Trump has made it  very clear that he’s totally against kneeling but players continue to do it. Former baller Michael Strahan said if he were still playing he’d kneel too.

Morning Minute: Donald Trump Isn’t Very Popular was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

