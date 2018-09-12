Dominique is ‘One Night Only Dom’

Comedian Dominique is headed to Nashville this weekend and will only be performing on Sept. 16, “one night only.” Then on September 23, she’ll be in Huntsville, Alabama for one show. She also mentions that everyone in the Carolinas needs to evacuate for their own safety.
