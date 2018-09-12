Donald Trump’s approval ratings are below 40 percent, and that proves that there are people who are with him no matter what. Speaking of the White House, we still don’t who wrote the op-ed piece for the New York Times but Huggy thinks it was his son Barron. What do you think?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Huggy Lowdown: We Need To Find The Snitch was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: