Roland Martin Talks About The Importance Of The Lt. Governor

| 09.12.18
It’s election season and tomorrow is the primary election in New York state.

Roland Martin talks to Jumaane Williams who is running for Lt. Governor. Williams says that the role of Lt. Governor is often overlooked, but it is an important position. The Lt. Gov presides over the senate and has a lot to do with what happens in your state.

Williams says that over 35% of voters are undecided, which is a huge deal because he’s running against an incumbent.

Williams was running under the radar for a while, but was endorsed by Bernie Sanders which has gained him more attention. He and Cynthia Nixon are not running on a ticket together as of now but both have shown support to the other.

Williams believes that he will win and says he is looking forward to working with whoever the future Governor is.

