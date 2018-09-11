Hurricane Florence Shelter Information

Shelters are opening their doors to those who are evacuating to safer areas during the storm. These centers ask that you please bring any personal items they may need like bedding, medications, hygiene items, and more.

Wake County

Wake County residents who have non-emergency questions should contact officials at (919) 856-7044.

Johnston County

The Johnston County Emergency Operations Center has designated three shelters for hurricane relief, which will open on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

North Johnston Middle School 435 Oil Company Road Micro, NC 27555

Benson Middle School 1600 North Wall Street Benson, NC 27504

West Johnston High School (pet-friendly; pets can’t roam free) 3935 Raleigh Road Benson, NC 27504

Sampson County

Shelters in Sampson County will be open started at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Clinton High School 340 Indian Town Road, Clinton

Union Elementary School 10400 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton

Hobbton Middle School 12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove

Midway High School 15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway, Dunn

Lakewood High School 245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg

New Hanover County

A shelter in New Hanover County will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School 2600 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610

