Ever since Nike revealed Colin Kaepernick as the face of their new campaign white people have been upset and “boycotting.” But their boycott isn’t effective because sales have reportedly gone up 31 percent. The same thing happened when they tried to boycott Amazon. Everything they boycott ends up doing better, they need to boycott better.

Morning Minute: Colonizers Need To Boycott Better

