Black Moms Matter: Kym Gave Her Son A 'Baby Weave'

TJMS
| 09.11.18
Have you ever messed up your child’s hair and pretended it looked fine? Sherri and Kym have! They both have tried to cut their little boys hair and it didn’t go too well. Sherri tried to cut Jeffery’s hair when he was a baby because he had so much hair that people thought he was a girl & he ended up with bald spots. Kym tried to cut Joshua’s hair & messed it up so badly that she had to give him “a baby weave,” to fix it.

