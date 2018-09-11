CLOSE
Raleigh Grocery Stores and Gas Stations are Packed This Week

Across the state store shelves are being cleared as people stock up on food, water, batteries and other supplies.

At the Food Lion on Strickland Road in Raleigh, employees expect a flood of shoppers Tuesday.

According to WRAL News, Food Lion employees say that as soon as two large shipments of water were put down Monday, they were gone in minutes. Other popular items with shoppers have been canned goods, potato chips, juices and snacks. Other grocery stores are having the same experience as they are packed with people as well.

At Costco, drivers sat in long lines to get gas not just for their cars but also to be able to fuel their generators. People also waited in the hot sun to fill up their propane tanks in case they lose electricity during the storm.

Many gas stations around the area are reportedly running out of gas as people continue to prepare for Hurricane Florence.

Raleigh Grocery Stores and Gas Stations are Packed This Week was originally published on thelightnc.com

