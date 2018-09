Actress Kim Coles sits down with author, entrepreneur and financial expert Dr. Bill Pickard to discuss tips on meeting one’s financial goals in this panel presented by AARP during the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

Kim Coles, Dr. Bill Pickard Provide Tips On Getting Your Finances In Order [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

