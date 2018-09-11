Seriously Ignorant News: ‘The Hit Man Is An FBI Agent’

TJMS
| 09.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you ever noticed that there are no hit men just roaming around? If you have you may have some more serious issues to take care of. An eccentric big cat breeder in Oklahoma has been charged with hiring hit men to kill the operator of a Florida animal sanctuary. One of the “hit men” was an FBI Agent, as they usually are. If you want someone dead, just do it yourself. Or don’t kill anyone in general.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Seriously Ignorant News: ‘The Hit Man Is An FBI Agent’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Array
New Music : Peabo Bryson – Love Like…
 15 hours ago
09.10.18
Microphone and stand in the spotlight
Miss New York May Have Won The Pageant,…
 20 hours ago
09.10.18
5 Things You Need To Know When Preparing…
 22 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 1 day ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 1 day ago
09.10.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 1 day ago
09.10.18
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 3 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 3 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 3 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting…
 3 days ago
09.09.18
Safaree’s New Song “BDE (Let Me Touch)” Is…
 4 days ago
09.09.18
#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet…
 4 days ago
09.07.18
Mark Steele Gets Confronted By His Better Half…
 4 days ago
09.09.18
NYFWNOIR: Model Myoir Granger Discusses The Importance Of…
 4 days ago
09.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close