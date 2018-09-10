Here Is The Real Reason Why Geoffrey Owens Was Working At Trader Joe’s

What was initially a humiliating moment for former “Cosby Show” star Geoffrey Owens has turned out to be a blessing. However, now details have been revealed on why he was working at Trader Joe’s — and Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial is the reason.

Due to Cosby’s scandal, reruns of the legendary sitcom were removed from television networks across the world, which resulted in no residual checks. Owens told People.com, “At the time that the show was pulled, that did make a difference in our income. That was one of the elements that led to my getting to the place where I said to myself, ‘I have to do something’ and I was thinking, ‘What can I do?’ and the answer ended up being Trader Joe’s, which is actually a wonderful situation for me in many ways. But I got to the point, I just had to do something to support myself and my family.”

Owens also added, “I didn’t forsee working at a place like Trader Joe’s, as great as that place is. I didn’t foresee going out of the business for work, but I thought that within the business, I would patch together a modest living, at least enough to get by.”

Now, Owens will be able to do more than just get by. Tyler Perry has offered him a role on OWN’s “The Haves and The Have Nots.”

As for the person who took the photo of him, it was a 50-year-old Black woman named Karma Lawrence. She apologized in NJ.com, saying, “If I could take it back, I would.”

There should be no shame in any job and Owens’ hard work at Trader Joe’s gave his career a second life. You just never know where perseverance will take you.

