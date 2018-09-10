Model Monday: Michell L. Jackson Is A Mom Making It Happen On Her Own

Agency: Self Represented

Claim to Fame: Jackson was seen strutting down the catwalk this season for Camille Naturals Naturally Curly’s Texture On The Runway show. She’s also worked with designers like Radmila Lolly.

We’ve all heard the story. A tall and gangly (and generally white) girl is walking with a few of her friends in a Minnesota shopping mall and she’s discovered by an agent who just happens to be visiting the Midwest. Six months later she’s the world’s most sought after supermodel. But while this anecdotal tale of fly by night success in the fashion industry is an extremely popular one it’s not representative of many of the models that appear in the runway way shows and presentations that populate New York Fashion Week.

One of those models is Michell L. Jackson . This pre-kindergarten teacher and proud mother of three didn’t make her way to this year’s Texture On The Runway stage with the help of a powerful agent or an extremely well connected manager. Instead she relied entirely on herself.

Jackson has been independently financing her career through her event planning and catering business, Creative Events and Confections. The company provides creative custom dessert options for celebrations that include onesie shaped cakes and unicorn inspired cupcakes.

She establishes her own relationships with photographers and brands and arranges her own photoshoots.

When she’s not ripping the runway or balancing her side hustles Jackson donates her time to charitable causes including raising awareness for serious diseases like Traumatic Brain Injury, Breast Cancer, Lupus.

Her full fro, delicate freckles, and bright eyes draw immediate attention but it’s her determination and commitment to making it happen solo that keeps her in the spotlight.

