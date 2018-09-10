CLOSE
Tips For Using Generators During Storm

Generators have been flying out of the hardware stores.  So if you plan to use a generator, here are a few tips you may want to know and use.  Compliments of our friends at ABC11

  • Use generators outside of the home in well-ventilated areas
  • Keep them at least five feet from all doors, windows, and vent openings
  • Never use a generator in a garage, even with the door open
  • Make sure the exhaust is directed away from your home an install carbon monoxide alarms
  • Never refuel a generator when it is hot
  • Store fuel outside
  • If you are using a generator to power your entire home, make sure an electrician installs it properly

Source:  ABC11.com

Tips For Using Generators During Storm was originally published on thelightnc.com

