Tips For Using Generators During Storm

Generators have been flying out of the hardware stores. So if you plan to use a generator, here are a few tips you may want to know and use. Compliments of our friends at ABC11

Use generators outside of the home in well-ventilated areas

Keep them at least five feet from all doors, windows, and vent openings

Never use a generator in a garage, even with the door open

Make sure the exhaust is directed away from your home an install carbon monoxide alarms

Never refuel a generator when it is hot

Store fuel outside

If you are using a generator to power your entire home, make sure an electrician installs it properly

