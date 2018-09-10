Whether it is a movie or TV show, Black fathers are often not shown as being positive influences in their families. Instead, we are constantly bombarded with story lines that create a misconception that all Black men are bad fathers.

Nationally syndicated radio hosts and fathers, Rickey Smiley and Willie Moore Jr. participate in the “Fatherhood: Myth of the Deadbeat Dad” panel at the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion to further debunk this inaccurate conception. Smiley and Moore have each put fatherhood at the forefront of their careers.

Watch the videos below to get an insight on their parenting perspectives.

CLICK OVER FOR PART 2

Rickey Smiley, Willie Moore Jr. Talk About The Importance Of Being Good Fathers [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1 2 3 4Next page »