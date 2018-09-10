TJMS
Popular Fashion Blogger Kyrzayda Dies After Sharing Fight With Cancer

Fashion blogging is usually an array of pretty clothes, great ‘lewks,’ fabulous travel, swag bags chock full of goodies and showing off your best OOTD (outfit of the day). But for Dominican-American blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez, who was based in New Jersey, her already popular blog and Instagram account became much more in the past year.

In October 2017, after a trip to the hospital when something just didn’t feel right, Rodriguez was diagnosed with stomach cancer. As cancers go, its one of the more serious ones, because symptoms are often so minor until the disease has advanced. By the time Rodriquez found out, she had Stage IV cancer.

Yet, Rodriguez continued blogging via her official site and Instagram page, bravely detailing the ups and downs of her battle with cancer. As she lost weight and her hair, Rodriguez updated her followers on her progress. Last month, she announced that after several rounds of chemo, she would no longer continue treatment. And yet, despite that devastating news, she still kept up her blog, taking fashion shots and working with brands that continued to support her. Along the way, she attracted the support of hundreds of thousands who encouraged her, prayed for her, uplifted and inspired her as she did the same for them.

Her following included fellow fashion bloggers, fans of fashion, those who have survived or are currently battling cancer and celebrities including Nene Leakes, Draya, Ludacris’ wife Eudoxie, Beyonce’s publicist Yvette Noel Schure and more.

On August 20th, a visibly weakened Rodriquez celebrated her 40th birthday. A few days ago, she did an Instagram Live, encouraging her followers to appreciate every day, to be unapologetic and not to wait to do the things they desire. On September 9, an announcement was made on her Instagram that she had passed and many from around the world mourned her loss, posting to her page while praising her grace, courage, beauty and inspiration.

Here are some of the highlights of Rodriquez’ too-short life.

Announcement of her passing:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnhsNZZDLAW/?taken-by=kyrzayda_

Last Instagram Live:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BniEQkvBJn1/?tagged=kyrzaydarodriguez

Last Instagram post:

Celebrating her 40th birthday:

Staying positive despite her prognosis:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhhBZ85jRH-/?taken-by=kyrzayda_

Encouraging others despite her struggle:

On inner beauty

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeRbAgmDdsD/?taken-by=kyrzayda_

Another fab look:

 

Still working while getting a little R&R

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeCCwuqDgjl/?taken-by=kyrzayda_

Making strides and taking care of herself

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdlrH7Rjjtq/?taken-by=kyrzayda_

Encouraging people to do what they love despite any obstacles:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc-8gRUjj-B/?taken-by=kyrzayda_

Before and during her battle with cancer

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bniswf2FvaT/?tagged=kyrzaydarodriguez

Attending the Latin Grammys

Announcing that she had cancer:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbH0LIcjg5-/?taken-by=kyrzayda_

At the hospital before she announced her diagnosis:

View this post on Instagram

Not your typical selfie. No makeup, no pretty outfit. I listened to my body last night because something wasn’t right. I was admitted into the hospital and now they are running some tests. What I thought was bloating ended up being fluid in my lungs & stomach. I had to cancel my trip to L.A .. This is reality guys appreciate life, your health, & the people around you. Last night was one of those nights. Sometimes we hesitate to share our weakness but it’s just human. Listen to your body!!! My dad told me something wise today he said don’t share anything w people who won’t show up for you but I know you guys have the best vibes for me… Good Night dolls xo K #Godissogood ❤️ #illberightback

A post shared by Kyrzayda Rodriguez (@kyrzayda_) on

Pics of Rodriquez and her fabulous fashions:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnjeInYh4SO/?tagged=kyrzaydarodriguez

 

PHOTO: Kyrzayda.com (fair use)

