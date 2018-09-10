Hurricane Florence : Emergency Phone Numbers

Tune into FOXY 107.1 /104.3 for any updates on Hurricane Florence
N.C. EMERGENCY INFORMATION & REPORTS
English & Spanish: (888) 835-9966
Hearing Impaired: (800) 735-8262
American Red Cross
Triangle Area Phone: (919) 231-1602
Rocky Mount Phone: (252) 977-1720
Wilson Phone: (252) 237-2171
NC Emergency Management: 919-825-2500 ReadyNC.org
County Emergency Management Link: https://www.ncdps.gov/Emergency-Management/EM-Community/Directories
GAS LEAKS
PSNC 1-877-776-2427.
Rocky Mounty Utility (252) 467-4800
Wilson Energy 252-399-2432
Greenville Utility Hotline 1-855-767-2482
ELECTRICITY
NC Electric Cooperatives
Duke Energy 1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766) – Outage map
TELEPHONE
AT&T: 800-288-2020
CenturyLink: 800-672-6242
Verizon: 800-483-1000, Spanish 800-743-2483
In case of medical emergency or fire, please call 911.
