Tune into FOXY 107.1 /104.3 for any updates on Hurricane Florence

N.C. EMERGENCY INFORMATION & REPORTS

English & Spanish: (888) 835-9966

Hearing Impaired: (800) 735-8262

American Red Cross

Triangle Area Phone: (919) 231-1602

Rocky Mount Phone: (252) 977-1720

Wilson Phone: (252) 237-2171

NC Emergency Management: 919-825-2500 ReadyNC.org

County Emergency Management Link: https://www.ncdps.gov/Emergency-Management/EM-Community/Directories

GAS LEAKS

PSNC 1-877-776-2427.

Rocky Mounty Utility (252) 467-4800

Wilson Energy 252-399-2432

Greenville Utility Hotline 1-855-767-2482

ELECTRICITY

NC Electric Cooperatives

Duke Energy 1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766) – Outage map

TELEPHONE

AT&T: 800-288-2020

CenturyLink: 800-672-6242

Verizon: 800-483-1000, Spanish 800-743-2483

In case of medical emergency or fire, please call 911.

Hurricane Florence : Emergency Phone Numbers was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: