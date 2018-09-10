Heartbreaking: Chicago Mourns Gun Violence Activist As City Sees 21 People Shot

More than 20 people were shot over the weekend and last week in Chicago, including a 19-year-old gun violence activist. The shootings come after a brutal weekend last month in which at least 40 people were riddled with bullets.

RELATED: Chicago Sees Violent Streak Of Shootings As Summer Takes Hold

Police reported two fatal shootings from Friday (Sept. 7) to Sunday (Sept. 9), the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Additionally, nineteen people were wounded in the crossfire. The incidents increased with each day: One person was struck on Friday, but eight and 12, respectively, were wounded on Saturday and Sunday.

21 people shot, 2 fatally, over weekend in Chicago https://t.co/0fnhVsIQzE — Sun-Times Breaking (@CSTbreaking) September 10, 2018

The weekend violence came after activist Delmonte Johnson, 19, was shot and killed on the city’s South Side on Tuesday. The teen had been a part of the anti-bait truck giveaway—led by Chicago rapper Vic Mensa’s SaveMoneySaveLife Foundation and gun control organization Good Kids Mad City—that worked to stop cops from setting up “bait truck” stings to lure residents to steal.

He had volunteered with a group to stop violence on Chicago's streets. Last week, Delmonte Johnson died in that violence. https://t.co/6aHBiLpbHn — NYT National News (@NYTNational) September 10, 2018

“I’m going to miss my baby,” his mother, Onique Walker, said about her son during a memorial Thursday, according to the Block Club Chicago. “Delmonte did his job. Servant well done. I did not know God was going to call you this early, but you know what? I can rest, I can sleep, I can laugh, because there weren’t any sad times.”

U.S. Rep Robin Kelly, who knew Johnson through Good Kids Mad City, which was formed after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida in February, posted a tribute video about Johnson on Friday.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

White Cop Who Shot Botham Shem Jean In His Home Was In Jail For A Few Hours, But Is Now Back On The Streets

Heartbreaking: Chicago Mourns Gun Violence Activist As City Sees 21 People Shot was originally published on newsone.com