Last Friday Tom was in Memphis for the Southern Heritage Classic and it was fun! The game ended up being canceled for the first time in history due to bad weather. But Tom learned a few things about hair. Ladies, you know how the rain can ruin your hair and if you have a weave with leave out it can be a mess. Thanks to the rain, Tom learned all about leave out and he’s fascinated.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Top Of The Morning: Tom Has Learned Something New was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: