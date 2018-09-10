Denny’s Is ‘Hungry For Education’ And Giving Scholarships To HBCU Students

09.10.18
For the seventh year Denny’s  Hungry for Education Scholarship Program is partnering with the Tom Joyner Foundation. Denny’s President & CEO John Miller says over the years they have given away about $525,00 to 300 different scholarships or programs.

According to Miller, “nearly 1 in 6 children goes hungry every day and sadly many of these are HBCU students.” A scholarship will be given to the student who comes up with “the best idea to end hunger in their school or community,” and their idea will become a reality.

To apply for the scholarship you can go to DennysHungryForEducation.com or TomJoynerFoundation.org

Denny’s is also the sponsor of the 2019 Fantastic Voyage sponsor and they’re giving away 2 cabins! You can enter for a chance to win by clicking here.

