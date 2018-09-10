Guy’s Falling Out With Himself

TJMS
| 09.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Guy is falling out with himself today because he’s “vertically challenged.” Over the weekend he went to a cigar bar and bought a torch lighter because “women say it’s sexy.” He got one for what he thought was $29. But when he looked at his receipt he saw that he was charged $79 for the it and thought it was an honest mistake. When he got back to the cigar bar to ask about it, the woman took the price tag down and it was definitely $79. Guy was too short to see the price.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy’s Falling Out With Himself was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 10 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 11 hours ago
09.10.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting…
 2 days ago
09.09.18
Safaree’s New Song “BDE (Let Me Touch)” Is…
 3 days ago
09.09.18
#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
Mark Steele Gets Confronted By His Better Half…
 3 days ago
09.09.18
NYFWNOIR: Model Myoir Granger Discusses The Importance Of…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
4th Annual Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert - Inside
WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
AFROPUNK Editor Resigns For This (Not-So) Shocking Reason
 3 days ago
09.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close