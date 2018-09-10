Roland Martin: Houston ISD Is Turning It Around

TJMS
| 09.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Houston ISD is the fourth largest school district in the country and they were at risk of becoming the largest district to be taken over by the state.

Roland Martin talks to HISD’s interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan who says a program called Achieve 180 helped them turn it around.

Achieve 180 is a research based program that focuses on getting the strongest teachers and staff into the schools and setting high expectations for both students and teachers.

They’re also focused on building strong relationships with parents through a program called Parent University.  The program was started this school year and it aims to help parents better understand what is being taught and where their kids are academically. Open lines of communication between parents and educators are key to a childs academic success Lathan says.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Roland Martin: Houston ISD Is Turning It Around was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 10 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 11 hours ago
09.10.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting…
 2 days ago
09.09.18
Safaree’s New Song “BDE (Let Me Touch)” Is…
 3 days ago
09.09.18
#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
Mark Steele Gets Confronted By His Better Half…
 3 days ago
09.09.18
NYFWNOIR: Model Myoir Granger Discusses The Importance Of…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
4th Annual Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert - Inside
WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
AFROPUNK Editor Resigns For This (Not-So) Shocking Reason
 3 days ago
09.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close