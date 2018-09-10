CLOSE
And The Miss America Crown Goes To……….Miss New York Nia Franklin

Congratulations Miss America!

Miss New York Nia Franklin was crowned the Miss America 2019 last night, a North Carolina native originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Franklin completed her undergraduate education at East Carolina University where she majored in music composition, and she previously earned a master’s degree in composition from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. For the talent portion of the pageant, Franklin performed the aria “Quand m’en vo'” from “La Boheme.” Miss America will receive a $50,000 scholarship as the new face of the Mis America pageant.

 

Miss American , Nia Franklin , north carolina

