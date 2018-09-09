Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Drake And Meek Mill Unite On Stage In Boston [VIDEO]

Drake, Meek Mill officially squash the beef

1 reads
Leave a comment

Three summers ago, you couldn’t have predicted Drake and Meek Mill sharing an embrace.

During the latest run of the Aubrey and The Three Amigos tour in Boston, Drake and Meek made an embrace, right after Meek performed “Dreams & Nightmares.”

The pair’s beef stems back from when Meek first accused Drake of having a ghostwriter then the subsequent barbs began with Drake releasing “Charged Up” and “Back To Back,” the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy. As the beef simmered down between them, the 6 God continually put on for Meek, showing his support as Meek fought the legal system over and over again last winter.

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Drake And Meek Mill Unite On Stage In Boston [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 1 day ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 1 day ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting…
 2 days ago
09.09.18
Safaree’s New Song “BDE (Let Me Touch)” Is…
 2 days ago
09.09.18
#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet…
 2 days ago
09.07.18
Mark Steele Gets Confronted By His Better Half…
 2 days ago
09.09.18
NYFWNOIR: Model Myoir Granger Discusses The Importance Of…
 2 days ago
09.07.18
Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On…
 2 days ago
09.07.18
4th Annual Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert - Inside
WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
AFROPUNK Editor Resigns For This (Not-So) Shocking Reason
 3 days ago
09.07.18
QUIZ: Which Millennial Milf Muva Are You?
 3 days ago
09.07.18
STD’s Are On The Rise So Here Are…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
Everything We Learned From Part Two Of ‘The…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close