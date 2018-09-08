CLOSE
Van Jones And His Wife Release Statement After Filing For Divorce: ‘There Is No Drama’

They were together for 13 years.

Host of “The Van Jones Show” and CNN commentator, Van Jones, 49, is divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

TMZ reports his wife, Jana Carter, filed for divorce on yesterday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. They have reportedly been separated since May. There is no word if they had a prenuptial agreement but they do have two children together. Carter, who is an attorney, is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

They both released the following statement, “Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much. We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other’s growth. There is no beef or drama — just evolution.”

Let’s hope this divorce stays drama free because the conservative will be all over this as if the current president isn’t on his third wife — who always appears deeply unhappy.

