George Zimmerman Reportedly Threatened Beyoncé And Jay-Z

George Zimmerman killed Trayvon Martin in 2012 and continues live a disgusting life, from aggravated assault and domestic violence in 2015 to attempting to auction off the gun he used to kill Trayvon. Now reports have come out that he threatened Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who produced the six-part documentary series on Trayvon Martin, which is currently airing on BET and the Paramount Network.

According to The Blast, in angry messages sent to Dennis Warren, a private investigator who was hired to find participants to be in the documentary, Zimmerman wrote, “And I’m bringing hell with me. Oh yeah and tell Jay-Z he’s a b**ch and his wife is a broke whore, If I see either of them in my life, they’ll find themselves inside a 13 foot gator.” Jay-Z is a producer on the doc.

In May, Zimmerman was accused of criminally stalking Warren. He reportedly called Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, sent 67 texts and 27 emails all within nine days from December 16 to Christmas. One of the texts reportedly read, “I know how to handle people who f**k with me. I have since February of 2012,” which is when he killed Trayvon Martin.

On January 3, a Seminole County sergeant reportedly contacted Zimmerman about the stalking. CBS News reports, he berated her and said, “You have been involved with me since that Martin kid.”

Zimmerman was charged with misdemeanor stalking and served no jail time.

The sixth and final episode of Trayvon Martin docuseries airs Monday at 10:00 PM ET on the Paramount Network and BET.

