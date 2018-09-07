Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend Part 3 [Exclusive Interview]

| 09.07.18
Janet Jackson Studio One

Source: Studio One / Radio One

Was there a relationship do over that Janet Jackson wishes she could have? In part 3 of Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend, Maria More asks Janet about her past relationships and if she would consider doing any of them over again.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH PART 2

Janet Jackson and Maria More

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One

CLICK HERE TO WATCH PART 1

Janet Jackson and Maria More

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One

 

 

Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend Part 3 [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on majicatl.com

