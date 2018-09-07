List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Looking for something to do this weekend?
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|HHUMC Free Yard Sale
|Event Date:
|09/08/2018
|Event Time:
|—
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Harry Hosier United Methodist Church
|Address Line 1:
|6201 Milford Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|—
|Event Description:
|A church wide yard sale where ALL items are absolutely FREE!!!! No money needed for this event!
|Event Contact:
|Portia Tatum
|Event Contact Number:
|(910)849-8370
|Event Contact Email:
|atatummalloy@aol.com
|Fish Fry Fundraiser
|Event Date:
|09/08/2018
|Event Time:
|9 am – 4 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Hope Missionary Baptist Church In Wendell.
|Address Line 1:
|3039 Wendell Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Wendell, NC 27591
|Event Description:
|This event is a fundraiser to help with the upkeep of the church
|Event Contact:
|Deborah D Johnson
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 550 6686
|Event Contact Email:
|fasech@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|Wake Chapel Health Fair
|Event Date:
|09/08/2018
|Event Time:
|10:30AM – 1:30PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Wake Chapel Church
|Address Line 1:
|3805 Tarheel Club Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27604
|Event Description:
|Come one come all to Wake Chapel Health Fair September 8th to find out where YOUR health stand. Be a part of the FREE screenings and informational sessions. In addition to giveaways–healthcare professionals & American Red Cross will be on site.
|Event Contact:
|Lawanda H Poole
|Event Contact Number:
|919-306-5525
|Event Contact Email:
|Lhp2012@nc.rr.com
|Blood Drive
|Event Date:
|09/08/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00am til 1:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Wake Chapel Church
|Address Line 1:
|3805 Tarheel Club Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27604
|Event Description:
|Blood Drive to help save the lives of people stricken will illness and disease, suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia, undergoing an operation, premature babies and many other health issues. All blood types are needed – to ensure hospitals have what they need when they need it. One pint of blood can help save the lives of THREE people.
This Is A Real Life Saving Event ! Be Part It ! Thank You !
|Event Contact:
|Evelyn McMahon
|Event Contact Number:
|(860) 989 2832
|Event Contact Email:
|evymcm@yahoo.com
|School Superintendent’s CLC3 Listening Tour 2018
|Event Date:
|09/10/2018
|Event Time:
|6:30 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Howard Hall Elementary School Cafeteria
|Address Line 1:
|526 Andrews Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28311
|Event Description:
|Join Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., Cumberland County Schools’ new Superintendent for the second CLC3 Tour on Monday, September 10 in the Howard Hall Elementary School cafeteria. Dr. Connelly wants to hear what YOU have to say about the school system’s focus, what’s working, and how we can better support our students.
Parents, specifically who have students who attend school in the Pine Forest & E. E. Smith attendance areas are encouraged and invited to attend this event.
Seven tour stops are scheduled and the public is invited to any or all of them. Whichever best fits your schedule.
|Event Contact:
|Laurie Pender
|Event Contact Number:
|9106782638
|Event Contact Email:
|Lpender@ccs.k12.nc.us
The God EventEvent Date: 09/08/2018
Event Time: 10am
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Rock Quarry Park
Address Line 1: 701 Stadium Dr
City, State, Zip: Durham NC 27704
Event Description: A citywide prayer vigil inclusive of all churches and denominations. We will pray for violence, murders, youth, school system, elected officials, police, families, the state of the church, and any other thing that plaque our city. Please come out to lift our city up in prayer
Event Contact: Fernando Debreaux
Event Contact Number: 919-943-6904Event Contact Email: Fernandodebreaux@gmail.comEvent Web Site: —
|Pastoral Anniversary Service
|Event Date:
|09/08/2018
|Event Time:
|1:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace
|Address Line 1:
|2722 E Main Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27258
|Event Description:
|37th Pastoral Anniversary Service for Bishop Marion Wright, Sr.
Guest speaker will be Bishop Lambert Gates, Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, Indianapolis , IN
We would like to see one and all
|Event Contact:
|Demarcus Williams
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 818-6799
|Event Contact Email:
|adwilli3@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Http://getgraceonline.org
|Gospel Choir Anniversary
|Event Date:
|09/09/2018
|Event Time:
|5:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) invites you to join them as they celebrate their Gospel Choir Anniversary on Sunday, September 9, 2018 @ 5:00pm. Come and be blessed by praises and songs rendered by various choirs!
For more information, call 910.858.3779 or visit First Missionary Baptist Church’s website @ fmbcparktonnc.org
Pastor: Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins
|Event Contact:
|Walter Sansbury
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
|5th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|09/09/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00am & 3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|The members of Solid Rock Bible Church family invites you to celebrate with them at the 5th Pastoral Anniversary of their Pastor, Pastor Yvonne Hodges!
The Speakers are:
Morning Worship Service (11:00am): Rev. Mitchell Willis-Pastor Emetrius, Solid Rock Bible Church, Hope Mills, NC
Afternoon Worship Service (3:00pm): Rev. Perry Irby, Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC
Theme: “A Servant to All; Committed to the Commission of Christ”
Scripture: 1 Corinthians 9:17
Come and Worship with us!
|Event Contact:
|Diane MItchell
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 551-1274
|Event Contact Email:
|solidrockbiblechurch827@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|srbc2.org
|Family & Friends Day
|Event Date:
|09/08/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|In celebration of our 102nd Church Anniversary/Homecoming, the community is invited to our Family & Friends Day Saturday, September 8, 2018 beginning @ 10:00am. Come and share in the Food, Fun & Fellowship! There are games for everyone and all ages. For more information, contact Natalie Boykin @ 910.916.1904 or visit Friendship Missionary Baptist Church’s website @ fmbcfaync.org.
|Event Contact:
|Natalie Boykin
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 916-1904
|Event Contact Email:
|fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|102nd Church Anniversary & Homecoming
|Event Date:
|09/09/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|The members and congregation of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites the community to our 102nd Church Anniversary & Homecoming on Sunday, September 9, 2018 @ 10:00am. Come and Worship with us in celebrating this great milestone in the church’s history! For more information contact Victor or Natalie Sharpe @ 910.485.0392, ext. 150 or visit: fmbcfaync.org.
Pastor: Rev. S. Lee Downing
|Event Contact:
|Victor Sharpe
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 485-0392, ext. 150
|Event Contact Email:
|fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
‘Meet Up/Mix & Mingle/Talk About’
Event Date: 09/08/2018
Event Time: 7:00PM
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Google Fiber Space
Address Line 1: 518 West Street
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description: Community Partners their guest and others are invited to come enjoy, learn, experience and share upcoming initiatives & events in a relaxed, informal GREAT NETWORKING ATMOSPHERE. Refreshments provided
.Event Contact: Carolyn Sampson
Event Contact Number: 9193074377
Event Contact Email: pdefy1995@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org
Pastor Appreciation Service
Event Date: 09/09/2018
Event Time: 4:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Healing Hands of Love Kingdom Connections Int’l
Address Line 1: 601 Ramsey Street
City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description: Join us as we celebrate Apostle Pate’s 25years in full time and ministry.
Event Contact: Apostle Gail Pate
Event Contact Number: (910) 286-3255
Event Contact Email: healinghandsoflove@nc.rr.comEvent Web Site: healinghandsofloveministries.net
|Youthful Praise 6th Year of Ministry Concert
|Event Date:
|09/08/18
|Event Time:
|3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Temple Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1250 South Pollock St
|City, State, Zip:
|Selma, NC, 27576
|Event Description:
|Youthful Praise Community Choir (Youthful Praise & Friends) celebrates 6 year of Ministry together! This concert will feature “Praise break KING”, Prophet Korey Mickie as M.C., Sanina Barber, Johnathan Hodges & Mt. Moriah Community Church Raleigh, NC! Help us celebrate!
|Event Contact:
|KR Events & Management
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 464-6979
|Event Contact Email:
|Bookingyouthfulp@gmail.com
|Holland Chapel Church Intercessory Prayer Ministry
|Event Date:
|09/08/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|360 Burgess Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27523
|Event Description:
|Rev. Linda Sky Bullock, Associate Pastor, Emmanuel AME Church, 2018 Riddle Road, Durham, NC will be the guest Preacher/Teacher. Theme: “Prayer Brings Results” – Attire: Casual
The public is invited to attend.
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Berma Spinks
|Event Contact Number:
|919-362-7831
|Rep Your College Sunday
|Event Date:
|09/09/2018
|Event Time:
|10am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Nehemiah Christian Center
|Address Line 1:
|514 N. Mangum Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Join us on Sunday, September 9th at 10am for “Rep Your College” Sunday!!! Come worship with us while repping your school (or favorite school) paraphernalia!!! We are exited to have the Worship and Praise Inspirational Mass Choir as our special musical guest. There will be giveaways and dinner served afterwards to the college students!!!
|Event Contact:
|Donnell Williams
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 688-4203
|Event Contact Email:
|marketing@nehemiahchristiancenter.org
|Event Web Site:
|visitncc.com
List Of Free Weekend Community Events was originally published on thelightnc.com