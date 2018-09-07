CLOSE
List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Live After 5 - July 2018

Source: Sanerica Davis, Brandon Caldwell / Sanerica Davis, Brandon Caldwell

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

 

 

  HHUMC Free Yard Sale
Event Date:  09/08/2018
Event Time: 
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Harry Hosier United Methodist Church
Address Line 1:  6201 Milford Rd
City, State, Zip: 
Event Description:  A church wide yard sale where ALL items are absolutely FREE!!!! No money needed for this event!
Event Contact:  Portia Tatum
Event Contact Number:  (910)849-8370
Event Contact Email:  atatummalloy@aol.com

 

 

  Fish Fry Fundraiser
Event Date:  09/08/2018
Event Time:  9 am – 4 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Hope Missionary Baptist Church In Wendell.
Address Line 1:  3039 Wendell Road
City, State, Zip:  Wendell, NC 27591
Event Description:  This event is a fundraiser to help with the upkeep of the church
Event Contact:  Deborah D Johnson
Event Contact Number:  (919) 550 6686
Event Contact Email:  fasech@aol.com
Event Web Site: 

 

 

Wake Chapel Health Fair
Event Date:  09/08/2018
Event Time:  10:30AM – 1:30PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Wake Chapel Church
Address Line 1:  3805 Tarheel Club Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27604
Event Description:  Come one come all to Wake Chapel Health Fair September 8th to find out where YOUR health stand. Be a part of the FREE screenings and informational sessions. In addition to giveaways–healthcare professionals & American Red Cross will be on site.
Event Contact:  Lawanda H Poole
Event Contact Number:  919-306-5525
Event Contact Email:  Lhp2012@nc.rr.com

 

 

 

  Blood Drive
Event Date:  09/08/2018
Event Time:  10:00am til 1:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Wake Chapel Church
Address Line 1:  3805 Tarheel Club Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27604
Event Description:  Blood Drive to help save the lives of people stricken will illness and disease, suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia, undergoing an operation, premature babies and many other health issues. All blood types are needed – to ensure hospitals have what they need when they need it. One pint of blood can help save the lives of THREE people.

This Is A Real Life Saving Event ! Be Part It ! Thank You !
Event Contact:  Evelyn McMahon
Event Contact Number:  (860) 989 2832
Event Contact Email:  evymcm@yahoo.com

 

 

  School Superintendent’s CLC3 Listening Tour 2018
Event Date:  09/10/2018
Event Time:  6:30 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Howard Hall Elementary School Cafeteria
Address Line 1:  526 Andrews Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28311
Event Description:  Join Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., Cumberland County Schools’ new Superintendent for the second CLC3 Tour on Monday, September 10 in the Howard Hall Elementary School cafeteria. Dr. Connelly wants to hear what YOU have to say about the school system’s focus, what’s working, and how we can better support our students.

Parents, specifically who have students who attend school in the Pine Forest & E. E. Smith attendance areas are encouraged and invited to attend this event.

Seven tour stops are scheduled and the public is invited to any or all of them. Whichever best fits your schedule.
Event Contact:  Laurie Pender
Event Contact Number:  9106782638
Event Contact Email:  Lpender@ccs.k12.nc.us

 

 

The God EventEvent Date: 09/08/2018

Event Time: 10am

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: Rock Quarry Park

Address Line 1: 701 Stadium Dr

City, State, Zip: Durham NC 27704

Event Description: A citywide prayer vigil inclusive of all churches and denominations. We will pray for violence, murders, youth, school system, elected officials, police, families, the state of the church, and any other thing that plaque our city. Please come out to lift our city up in prayer

Event Contact: Fernando Debreaux

Event Contact Number: 919-943-6904Event Contact Email: Fernandodebreaux@gmail.comEvent Web Site: —

 

  Pastoral Anniversary Service
Event Date:  09/08/2018
Event Time:  1:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace
Address Line 1:  2722 E Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27258
Event Description:  37th Pastoral Anniversary Service for Bishop Marion Wright, Sr.

Guest speaker will be Bishop Lambert Gates, Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, Indianapolis , IN

We would like to see one and all
Event Contact:  Demarcus Williams
Event Contact Number:  (919) 818-6799
Event Contact Email:  adwilli3@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Http://getgraceonline.org

 

 

Gospel Choir Anniversary
Event Date:  09/09/2018
Event Time:  5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) invites you to join them as they celebrate their Gospel Choir Anniversary on Sunday, September 9, 2018 @ 5:00pm. Come and be blessed by praises and songs rendered by various choirs!

For more information, call 910.858.3779 or visit First Missionary Baptist Church’s website @ fmbcparktonnc.org

Pastor: Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins
Event Contact:  Walter Sansbury
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

  5th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  09/09/2018
Event Time:  11:00am & 3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28371
Event Description:  The members of Solid Rock Bible Church family invites you to celebrate with them at the 5th Pastoral Anniversary of their Pastor, Pastor Yvonne Hodges!

The Speakers are:

Morning Worship Service (11:00am): Rev. Mitchell Willis-Pastor Emetrius, Solid Rock Bible Church, Hope Mills, NC

Afternoon Worship Service (3:00pm): Rev. Perry Irby, Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC

Theme: “A Servant to All; Committed to the Commission of Christ”

Scripture: 1 Corinthians 9:17

Come and Worship with us!
Event Contact:  Diane MItchell
Event Contact Number:  (910) 551-1274
Event Contact Email:  solidrockbiblechurch827@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  srbc2.org

 

 

Family & Friends Day
Event Date:  09/08/2018
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  In celebration of our 102nd Church Anniversary/Homecoming, the community is invited to our Family & Friends Day Saturday, September 8, 2018 beginning @ 10:00am. Come and share in the Food, Fun & Fellowship! There are games for everyone and all ages. For more information, contact Natalie Boykin @ 910.916.1904 or visit Friendship Missionary Baptist Church’s website @ fmbcfaync.org.
Event Contact:  Natalie Boykin
Event Contact Number:  (910) 916-1904
Event Contact Email:  fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

102nd Church Anniversary & Homecoming
Event Date:  09/09/2018
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  The members and congregation of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites the community to our 102nd Church Anniversary & Homecoming on Sunday, September 9, 2018 @ 10:00am. Come and Worship with us in celebrating this great milestone in the church’s history! For more information contact Victor or Natalie Sharpe @ 910.485.0392, ext. 150 or visit: fmbcfaync.org.

Pastor: Rev. S. Lee Downing
Event Contact:  Victor Sharpe
Event Contact Number:  (910) 485-0392, ext. 150
Event Contact Email:  fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

‘Meet Up/Mix & Mingle/Talk About’

Event Date: 09/08/2018

Event Time: 7:00PM

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: Google Fiber Space

Address Line 1: 518 West Street

City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27603

Event Description: Community Partners their guest and others are invited to come enjoy, learn, experience and share upcoming initiatives & events in a relaxed, informal GREAT NETWORKING ATMOSPHERE. Refreshments provided

.Event Contact: Carolyn Sampson

Event Contact Number: 9193074377

Event Contact Email: pdefy1995@yahoo.com

Event Web Site: www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org

Pastor Appreciation Service

Event Date: 09/09/2018

Event Time: 4:00pm

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: Healing Hands of Love Kingdom Connections Int’l

Address Line 1: 601 Ramsey Street

City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301

Event Description: Join us as we celebrate Apostle Pate’s 25years in full time and ministry.

Event Contact: Apostle Gail Pate

Event Contact Number: (910) 286-3255

Event Contact Email: healinghandsoflove@nc.rr.comEvent Web Site: healinghandsofloveministries.net

 

  Youthful Praise 6th Year of Ministry Concert
Event Date:  09/08/18
Event Time:  3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Temple Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1250 South Pollock St
City, State, Zip:  Selma, NC, 27576
Event Description:  Youthful Praise Community Choir (Youthful Praise & Friends) celebrates 6 year of Ministry together! This concert will feature “Praise break KING”, Prophet Korey Mickie as M.C., Sanina Barber, Johnathan Hodges & Mt. Moriah Community Church Raleigh, NC! Help us celebrate!
Event Contact:  KR Events & Management
Event Contact Number:  (919) 464-6979
Event Contact Email:  Bookingyouthfulp@gmail.com

 

 

  Holland Chapel Church Intercessory Prayer Ministry
Event Date:  09/08/2018
Event Time:  9:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  Rev. Linda Sky Bullock, Associate Pastor, Emmanuel AME Church, 2018 Riddle Road, Durham, NC will be the guest Preacher/Teacher. Theme: “Prayer Brings Results” – Attire: Casual

The public is invited to attend.
Event Contact:  Rev. Berma Spinks
Event Contact Number:  919-362-7831

 

 

  Rep Your College Sunday
Event Date:  09/09/2018
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Nehemiah Christian Center
Address Line 1:  514 N. Mangum Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Join us on Sunday, September 9th at 10am for “Rep Your College” Sunday!!! Come worship with us while repping your school (or favorite school) paraphernalia!!! We are exited to have the Worship and Praise Inspirational Mass Choir as our special musical guest. There will be giveaways and dinner served afterwards to the college students!!!
Event Contact:  Donnell Williams
Event Contact Number:  (919) 688-4203
Event Contact Email:  marketing@nehemiahchristiancenter.org
Event Web Site:  visitncc.com

 

 

 

