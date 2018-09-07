Morning Minute: Chris Paul Knows Who Wrote The Op-Ed

TJMS
| 09.07.18
Donald Trump is not a happy camper, someone on the inside wrote an Op-Ed and it doesn’t make him look good. Chris Paul decided to become a private investigator to find out who wrote it. He eliminates everyone in the White House one by one and the culprit will shock you!

Morning Minute: Chris Paul Knows Who Wrote The Op-Ed was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

