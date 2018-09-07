Top Of The Morning: Sybil Is Stuck!

TJMS
| 09.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Tom and Damon are in Memphis at the Southern Heritage Classic this morning and Sybil is in Dallas. She was supposed to be there with them but she got stuck in Dallas due to bad weather. She spent hours in the DFW Airport, eating nasty over priced food, and trying to stay awake. Eventually she just went home, she sends her love to Memphis.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Top Of The Morning: Sybil Is Stuck! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
4th Annual Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert - Inside
WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive…
 5 hours ago
09.07.18
Everything We Learned From Part Two Of ‘The…
 20 hours ago
09.07.18
Watch: Eddie Huang Returns To ‘Hot Ones’ For…
 21 hours ago
09.07.18
Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Tisha-Campbell Martin Claims Hubby Can Afford Spousal Support…
 1 day ago
09.06.18
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’…
 3 days ago
09.05.18
Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support…
 3 days ago
09.05.18
11 items
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
 3 days ago
09.04.18
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After…
 4 days ago
09.04.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 4 days ago
09.04.18
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 4 days ago
09.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close