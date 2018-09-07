Winner Of ‘The Four’ Evvie McKinney Has Never Missed A Southern Heritage Classic Weekend

Evvie McKinney charmed the world with her sweet southern personality and wow’d us with her powerful voice on The Four: Battle For Stardom. She was the first winner of the show and has been working ever since, but she found the time to make it home this weekend.

McKinney was born and raised in Memphis and says she’s so excited to be home for the Southern Heritage Classic. She’s performing this morning and then she’s going to enjoy the festivities.

“I feel amazing,” she said. Her first single How Do You Feel was produced by Sean Diddy Combs and she feels “so blessed.” The single is available now.

