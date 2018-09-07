The Woman Kim Kardashian Helped Get Out Of Jail, Alice Marie Johnson Is Free & Grateful

It’s true, you never know who you’re going to run into at the Southern Heritage Classic. Tom saw a woman waving at him and when he realized who she was he just had to talk to her.

Alice Marie Johnson is the woman that Kim Kardashian West helped release from prison, and she said she just had to meet Tom! Johnson says that Tom’s voice is the one that she heard say that Kim Kardashian was headed to the White House on her behalf. “He was a voice to me” the voice that she heard in one of the happiest moments of her life.

Even though she initially had no idea who West was she was so grateful to her. “I had to get the other ladies on there with me to help me find pictures of her in magazines,” she said.

Johnson was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a non violent first time offence. At the time of her release Johnson had served, “21 years 7 months and 6 days” in prison.

Now she is “on a mission,” to help “those that are invisible to the public.”

When asked if she’ll vote for Trump since he got her out of prison she said, “I have nothing bad to say about the one who blew the doors open for me.”

You can follow her at @AliceMarieFree on twitter.

