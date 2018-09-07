Nas and Kelis haven’t been together since 2009 but their custody battle over son Knight, now 9 has dragged on for years. While Nas recently gained joint custody of his son, apparently the issues between the former couple have not been resolved. Nas went on Instagram to unleash a six-part, heartfelt response both to Kelis’ recent revelations about abuse in their marriage, as well as defending himself as a father in his efforts to be a present dad in his son’s life.

Read below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnZ2Fi1lEJN/?taken-by=nas

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnZ2lK7F01_/?taken-by=nas

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnZ3-Kbl3aY/?taken-by=nas

Do you think Nas should have gone public with something this personal or was he right to defend himself since Kelis has spoken out?

Nas Tells His Side Of The Story Of Custody Battle With Kelis In Revealing Instagram Posts was originally published on blackamericaweb.com