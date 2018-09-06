Watch: Eddie Huang Returns To ‘Hot Ones’ For Revenge & A Second Shot At Victory

Eddie Huang, also known by many as the human panda, is a man of many talents.

He’s a chef, restaurateur, author, food personality, hip-hop connoisseur, Adidas collaborator, producer and apparently, an attorney. Huang co-owns BaoHaus, a Gua-Bao restaurant in the East Village of Manhattan, he previously hosted Huang’s World on Viceland, and Eddie’s autobiography, Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir, was later adapted into a television series of the same name, which airs on ABC and is currently in it’s 4th season. He followed that up by dropping his second book, Double Cup Love, back in 2016.

It’s safe to say he’s got a lot going for him, but everybody has their downfall…and Eddie’s just might be spicy food.

More than two years ago, Huang appeared on the second season of Hot Ones: the show with hot questions, and even hotter wings on First We Feast. On the show, guests take a trip through the world of hot wings by eating chicken coated in 10 different sauces that get increasingly spicy as the segment goes on, with the last obviously being the hottest. Eddie approached his first appearance on the show with some rebellion, trying out a strategy where he started off with the hottest wing and worked his way down–and if you’ve seen the episode, you’d know that was an absolutely terrible decision.

But lucky for Huang, he’s finally getting a chance at revenge against the wings that once did him so, so wrong.

Even though the sixth season of Hot Ones wrapped up last week with Jeff Goldbum‘s episode, Sean Evans and the rest of the First We Feast fam rolled out a bonus episode in the name of redemption and vindication.

Last time, Eddie infamously started his spice journey at level 10, crashing and burning in a never-before-seen fashion. For his second meeting with the wings of death, he brought a completely different strategy to the table as he talks about everything from Anthony Bourdain‘s mentorship, to outrageous chef fashions.

It pretty much goes without saying that Huang did much better this time around than his previous try a couple years back, but you’re just going to have to see for yourself if he made it all the way through the challenge.

