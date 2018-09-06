CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Beyonce Pens A Message To The Hive: “I Love You”

Beyonce's message to the Hive is sweet

Days after celebrating her 37th birthday, Beyonce once again shut Instagram down with a series of posts including one sweet message for her fan base, the BeyHive.

“At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years,” she begins. “I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive.”

See the photos and her cute letter below!

