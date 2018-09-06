CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Cam Newton Shows Respect To Colin Kaepernick For New Nike Campaign

1 reads
Leave a comment

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Nike Uses Controversial Football Quarterback Colin Kaepernick In New Ad Campaign

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Nike and Colin Kaepernick have caused a uproar with their new campaign including the ousted NFL player. The former 49er quarterback dropped the news about the campaign earlier this week and Nike followed suit. During this announcement, many folks have either applauded the star and Nike or have protested the campaign including cutting their socks, burning their shoes while on their feet and more.

Follow Us On Twitter:

To add more fuel to the fire, Kaepernick dropped the new Nike ad set to appear during the NFL season kick off that happens tonight on NBC Charlotte (WCNC) with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles playing.

Even though the Carolina Panthers aren’t set to play until this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Quarterback Cam Newton and wide receiver Devin Funchess shared their opinion about the campaign,

“We’re all entitled to our own opinion. We all have freedom of speech and can believe in any and everything we wanna believe in. From man to man, I respect the hell out of him, and that’s pretty much all I got to say,” Newton explained.

“I’ve seen Colin Kaepernick; I thought his message was in the right direction. I mean, he did lose his job and he stood for something he wanted to stand for,” said Funchess.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter:

Take a look at the commercial airing tonight:

What are your thoughts? Take the poll below:

The Latest:

Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

6 photos Launch gallery

Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

Cam Newton Shows Respect To Colin Kaepernick For New Nike Campaign was originally published on oldschool1053.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
4th Annual Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert - Inside
WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive…
 3 hours ago
09.07.18
Everything We Learned From Part Two Of ‘The…
 18 hours ago
09.07.18
Watch: Eddie Huang Returns To ‘Hot Ones’ For…
 19 hours ago
09.07.18
Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Tisha-Campbell Martin Claims Hubby Can Afford Spousal Support…
 23 hours ago
09.06.18
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’…
 3 days ago
09.05.18
Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support…
 3 days ago
09.05.18
11 items
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
 3 days ago
09.04.18
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After…
 4 days ago
09.04.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 4 days ago
09.04.18
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 4 days ago
09.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close