Cam Newton Shows Respect To Colin Kaepernick For New Nike Campaign

Nike and Colin Kaepernick have caused a uproar with their new campaign including the ousted NFL player. The former 49er quarterback dropped the news about the campaign earlier this week and Nike followed suit. During this announcement, many folks have either applauded the star and Nike or have protested the campaign including cutting their socks, burning their shoes while on their feet and more.
To add more fuel to the fire, Kaepernick dropped the new Nike ad set to appear during the NFL season kick off that happens tonight on NBC Charlotte (WCNC) with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles playing.
Even though the Carolina Panthers aren’t set to play until this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Quarterback Cam Newton and wide receiver Devin Funchess shared their opinion about the campaign,
“We’re all entitled to our own opinion. We all have freedom of speech and can believe in any and everything we wanna believe in. From man to man, I respect the hell out of him, and that’s pretty much all I got to say,” Newton explained.
“I’ve seen Colin Kaepernick; I thought his message was in the right direction. I mean, he did lose his job and he stood for something he wanted to stand for,” said Funchess.
Take a look at the commercial airing tonight:
