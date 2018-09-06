Black Moms Matter: Keeping Kids Healthy

As a parent you want what’s best for your child. Kym and Sherri are no different, they try to feed their boys healthy food to keep them big and strong. Joshua has gotten “fat free,” reduced sugar gummy bears instead of the sugar soaked regular ones. Sherri has given Jeffery the hearty steel-cut oatmeal for breakfast, he wasn’t a fan. What’s the healthiest thing you’ve given your child?
