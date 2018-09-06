Black Moms Matter: Keeping Kids Healthy

TJMS
| 09.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

As a parent you want what’s best for your child. Kym and Sherri are no different, they try to feed their boys healthy food to keep them big and strong. Joshua has gotten “fat free,” reduced sugar gummy bears instead of the sugar soaked regular ones. Sherri has given Jeffery the hearty steel-cut oatmeal for breakfast, he wasn’t a fan. What’s the healthiest thing you’ve given your child?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter: Keeping Kids Healthy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Tisha-Campbell Martin Claims Hubby Can Afford Spousal Support…
 2 hours ago
09.06.18
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 22 hours ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 23 hours ago
09.05.18
Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake…
 1 day ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 1 day ago
09.05.18
7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
11 items
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After…
 3 days ago
09.04.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 3 days ago
09.04.18
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
17 items
Colorful Hair, Don’t Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs
 3 days ago
09.03.18
Mayor Bottoms Makes Her Picks For The Superbowl…
 3 days ago
09.04.18
Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close