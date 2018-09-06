CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Girl, Please! Woman Who Took Photo Of Geoffrey Owens At Trader Joe’s Apologizes

She is a 50-year-old woman named Karma Lawrence.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Last week, former “Cosby Show” star, who played Sandra’s husband Elvin, Geoffrey Owens and a soulless woman took a photo of the actor working at Trader Joe’s in New York City. The photo went viral and now she is apologizing.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Karma Lawrence, 50, told NJ.com, “I don’t know why I snuck a picture. I figured everybody does it. I don’t know what possessed me. I just did it. I didn’t even think about it. I just kind of did it on impulse and it was a bad impulse.” She continued, “I actually wanted to go up to him and say something, but I thought, you might embarrass him. But then I did something that actually embarrassed him more. I didn’t go with my first instinct, and I should’ve.”

She has also thought about reaching out to the 57-year-old actor but is unsure how. “I would tell him, ‘I am extremely, extremely apologetic about what has happened.’ And if I could take it back, I would.”

With a name like Karma, Karma is certainly going to bite her in the ass. Social media has been slamming her for days. There is nothing wrong with working, but there is something wrong with an adult mocking another adults for taking care of themselves and their family.

Nonetheless, Geoffrey Owens is winning. Tyler Perry offered him a job on the OWN series. Owens spoke out on “Good Morning America” on Monday, see below:

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Girl, Please! Woman Who Took Photo Of Geoffrey Owens At Trader Joe’s Apologizes was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Tisha-Campbell Martin Claims Hubby Can Afford Spousal Support…
 24 mins ago
09.06.18
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 21 hours ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 21 hours ago
09.05.18
Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake…
 1 day ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 1 day ago
09.05.18
7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
11 items
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After…
 3 days ago
09.04.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 3 days ago
09.04.18
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
17 items
Colorful Hair, Don’t Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs
 3 days ago
09.03.18
Mayor Bottoms Makes Her Picks For The Superbowl…
 3 days ago
09.04.18
Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close