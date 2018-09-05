CLOSE
Issa Rae Says She Would Cancel ‘Insecure’ If Melania Trump Liked It

Issa Rae would prefer this ONE person not be an Insecure fan

Issa Rae knows how black and beautiful Insecure is. And she also knows who she definitely doesn’t want to watch it.

In a new interview with Glamour, the 33-year-old actress raved about when former First Lady Michelle Obama told her how much she loved the show last year.

“She had just finished watching the finale, and she was like, ‘That fakeout — how could you do that? I thought you and Lawrence were going to live happily ever after,’” Rae recalled. Who put Mrs. Obama onto the show? Her daughters Sasha and Malia Obama.

As far as the current First Lady? Issa already knows what has to happen if she does.

“If Melania [Trump] said that to me, I would be like, ‘Well, I guess it’s canceled. We’re not making this show. It’s not ours anymore,’” she said.

Issa’s always been vocal of the current administration and this is just another step in that. Season 3 of Insecure is currently airing on HBO.

