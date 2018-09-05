Remember when the CMPD did their own version of Justin Timberlake’s hit single, “Can’t Stop This Feeling?”

Welp…their epic performance just got them to the Final Four in the national lip sync challenge that started this Summer.

In the three and a half minute long video, all the CMPD officers nominate the chief to participate in the challenge in which he breaks into the song and the rest is history. In the process of the contest, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police knocked out Hampton Police Department in Virginia and Harford Police Department in Maryland.

CPMD will be going head to head against Seattle Police Department for an East vs. West Lip Sync Battle. You can vote for CMPD with the link below:

Go here to vote for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

CMPD Makes It To The Final Four In Lip Sync Challenge was originally published on oldschool1053.com

