“Working Mom Wednesdays” Doing Self Care Wrong

Local
| 09.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Serene woman sleeping in bed

Source: Hero Images / Getty

 

Ladies we have been told over and over… take some “Me Time”… time for ourselves. BUT is there such thing as too much OR doing it wrong?

Dr Tiffany Lowe Payne is back with us … and says in an interview with US News:

“Self-care is a vital component of self-preservation and survival,” says Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, an osteopathic physician and assistant professor of family medicine at Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Buies Creek, North Carolina, who specializes in stress management and weight-loss.  But self-care, when misinterpreted, can have just the opposite effect.

Listen as Dr. Tiffany explains more with some of the 7 signs ….  with Melissa during “”Working Mom Wednesday’s”

“Working Mom Wednesdays” Doing Self Care Wrong was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 5 hours ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 5 hours ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 11 hours ago
09.05.18
11 items
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
 1 day ago
09.04.18
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 2 days ago
09.03.18
17 items
Colorful Hair, Don’t Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs
 2 days ago
09.03.18
Mayor Bottoms Makes Her Picks For The Superbowl…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s…
 2 days ago
09.03.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap: Teresi’s Apology Comes Too Little Too…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Houston Bae Is Gonna Hurt So…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment
 4 days ago
09.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close